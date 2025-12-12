Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces arraignment amid assault investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After spending two nights in jail, fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was expected to be arraigned Friday amid a police investigation of an alleged assault.

Moore, 39, was fired on Wednesday for what the school called an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Hours later, he was in police custody.

Authorities have not released details on Moore’s arrest, other than to say he has been held since at the Washtenaw County Jail and remained under investigation.

Pittsfield Township police had issued a statement that said officers were called to investigate an alleged assault and took a person into custody, without mentioning anyone by name. The statement was released in response to media inquiries about Moore.

Michigan has not disclosed details of the alleged relationship but said an investigation found credible evidence against Moore, who is married with three young daughters. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the behavior was "a clear violation of university policy.”

Moore signed a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $5.5 million last year. According to the terms of his deal, the university will not have to buy out the remaining years of his contract because he was fired for cause.

Moore, the team’s former offensive coordinator, was promoted to lead the Wolverines after they won the national title. He succeeded Jim Harbaugh, who returned to the NFL to lead the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan is set to play No. 14 Texas on Dec. 31 in the Citrus Bowl. Biff Poggi, who filled in for Moore when he was suspended earlier this season in relation to a Harbaugh-era sign-stealing scandal, will serve as interim coach.

While the school seeks a new head coach, the Wolverines may lose players in the transfer portal this winter and donors who help fund revenue-sharing and NIL deals may hesitate to invest in the winningest program in college football history.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.