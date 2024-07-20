A fire severely damages the historic First Baptist Dallas church sanctuary

A fire all but destroyed the historic church sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas, sending smoke billowing over the city but causing no deaths or injuries, Dallas firefighters said.

The fire in the Texas Historic Landmark, a Victorian-style red brick church built in 1890, was reported about 6:30 p.m. Friday, and contained about three hours later, firefighters said.

"We think it may have started in the basement and then gone on to the second floor but until we clear it out and do an investigation we won't know" the cause, interim Fire Chief Justin Ball told KDFW-TV.

A fire department spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment Saturday morning.

"We are grateful that no one was injured ... and are thankful for the first responders who helped contain the fire to our historic sanctuary," senior Pastor Robert Jeffress said. "We just had 2,000 children and volunteers on campus for Vacation Bible School earlier in the day."

The evangelical megachurch, with 16,000 members, now holds its main services in a modern worship center next door to the historic sanctuary. Jeffress, a close supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, told WFAA-TV that he intends to hold services there on Sunday.

