FBI indicts dozens of people in Philadelphia on drug charges

PHILADELPHIA — More than two dozen people have been indicted on drug-related charges as part of a yearslong investigation into a gang in Philadelphia, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.

Cocaine, fentanyl and heroin were sold in the Kensington area in "one of the most prolific drug blocks in the city" from Jan. 2016 to Oct. 2025, according to the indictment. The charges come as President Donald Trump scales up federal law enforcement operations around the U.S. to crack down on crime, though rates have gone done in recent years in cities including Philadelphia.

"We have permanently removed a drug trafficking organization out of the streets of Philadelphia, and they're going to stop pouring guns and chemicals and drugs into our communities," said FBI Director Kash Patel at a news conference Friday, touting collaboration between federal and local law enforcement.

The group of 33 people were charged with 41 counts related to drug distribution, and the indictment said they maintained control of the area through violence and threats against rivals.

“This takedown is how you safeguard America from coast to coast," he added.

Parts of Trump's efforts to mobilize federal law enforcement have garnered blowback as national guard troops and armed federal agents have patrolled city streets, conducted sweeping immigration enforcement and at times used violent tactics against protesters.

The main area where the gang operated was essentially “owned” by Jose Antonio Morales Nieves, 45, known as “Flaco,” the indictment says. Other members paid him “rent” to sell drugs there. More than 20 people were arrested Friday.

Members had assigned shifts and “well-defined” roles such as setting up a schedule at all hours for the block, managing money, looking out for police, resupplying drugs and carrying out violence against rival gangs, the indictment says.

“For too long, the Weymouth Street drug trafficking organization flooded the streets of Kensington with drugs and terrorized residents with horrific acts of violence and intimidation,” Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge of the Philadelphia FBI, said Friday. “That ended today.”

