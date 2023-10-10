Fantasy Football Week 6 Full-PPR Rankings

Ja'Marr Chase's statline in Week 5 is the stuff full-PPR dreams are made of. Chase collected 15 catches (on 19 targets), 192 yards and three touchdowns. His 52.20 full-PPR points were far and away his best outing of the season.

He said he was always open. Guess he wasn't kidding.

It was a stunning performance, but one fantasy managers had been waiting for all season.

How will he follow things up when Chase and the Bengals take on the Seahawks in Week 6?

Check out where he lands in our full PPR rankings for Week 6, and (don't forget to check out our half-PPR ranks too):

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Good luck in your Week 6 matchups!