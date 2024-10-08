Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: QBs

There's no question that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still the same viral playmaker he's always been this season. This 52-yard ridiculous cross-body throw from Week 4 more than proves it:

the all-22 endzone angle of josh allen's sideline heave to khalil shakir on sunday is absolutely bonkers. one of one. pic.twitter.com/NSubsENPTT — Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) October 3, 2024

Still, there's something a little different about the offense this year. Under OC Joe Brady (and without Stefon Diggs), the Bills have made a concerted effort to spread the ball around the offense early and often. It's seemingly limited some of that firepower, unfortunately, as Allen is completing his lowest percentage of passes (60.3%) and delivering his highest uncatchable/inaccurate pass rate (23.7%) since 2019 per PFF.

That's translated to fantasy, too, as Allen has finished as the QB19 or lower in three games as QB19 or lower this season — having had one such game in the entirety of the 2023 season. With a challenging matchup against the New York Jets secondary on the horizon, he could be in for another down week ... but you can never sit Josh Allen ... right?

