Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 10-team Superflex

Our Mock Draft Summer keeps rolling along, as 10 of your favorite Yahooligans did a Superflex mock draft Monday afternoon. The format requires nine starters: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, Superflex, PK, DST, where the Superflex spot can be filled by a quarterback, running back, receiver or tight end. We drafted 15 rounds in all.

A Superflex dance means we’re running a hybrid two-quarterback league. Quarterbacks score the most points, so every team will want to start two whenever possible. The Superflex tag is perfect for those who like the challenge of two-quarterback formats but want a backdoor option for any team that gets behind the QB count during the year.

Superflex leagues completely change the shape of the draft, of course. Seven of the first 10 picks were quarterbacks. Seven teams had two quarterbacks by the end of the fourth round.

Because the early roster construction is the key to this exercise, I analyzed how everyone attacked the first seven rounds, when most teams will be filling their starting field players. Let's take a look around. I’m not going to grade on a curve, and I’m not going to cut myself any breaks, either.

1. Matt Harmon: QB, RB, WR, QB, RB, RB, WR

Matt’s draft went so perfectly, it makes me sick. Batting leadoff is a good thing in Superflex. Matt had his pick of the quarterback litter (he went with Jalen Hurts, one of three reasonable answers), landed an alpha back and wideout (Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb), and still fell into Aaron Rodgers for his fourth pick. Matt didn’t fill the tight end slot with his core seven, but Pat Freiermuth at Pick 81 is fine. This is an A Draft. Let’s just assume Matt would mess it up with mid-season mismanagement.

2. Dan Titus: QB, WR, QB, WR, RB, TE, WR

Dan did a lot of things I like, getting the safest quarterback in the world (Patrick Mahomes), a high-upside third-round QB (Anthony Richardson) and a deep receiver room. T.J. Hockenson in the sixth round is stealing. Dan did not proactively fill his running back slots, but in a 10-teamer, you can be patient there. Boring James Conner (Round 8) and whiff-of-upside Khalil Herbert (Round 9) make sense as his RB2 and RB3. And Joe Mixon (Round 5, Pick 42) has been a boring All-Star all summer. Dan's wideouts are a little old, but I'd love a share of this roster.

3. Mo Castillo: WR, QB, QB, TE, RB, WR, RB

Mo took a modified rip at quarterback, with Daniel Jones in Round 2 and Deshaun Watson in Round 3. This allowed him to get a whack at perhaps the best WR/TE combination in the land, Justin Jefferson and Mark Andrews. Not all of Mo’s second-half picks were guys prominent on my sheet, but hey, it’s a game of opinions. Jordan Love (Round 8) is a perfect third quarterback for this format.

4. Collin Brennan: QB, RB, WR, WR, WR, WR, RB

Collin employed a strategy dear to my heart: he hammered the signature wideouts. But that strategy is better suited for the leagues that require three or four starters; his excess depth might not ideally fit this room. Lamar Jackson has MVP upside and I like Kenny Pickett’s breakout chances, but I’d fancy this roster more if it had a third quarterback. The Olave-Ridley-London run earns the Reception Perception seal of approval.

5. Jorge Martin: QB, RB, WR, QB, RB, WR, TE

A traditional positional grab, as Jorge filled all seven of his starters with the first seven picks. A very balanced roster and a good example of how drafting in the middle can allow you to be a value-gobbling Zen Master. I'd probably pass on Terry McLaurin (Pick 56) as the similar Jahan Dotson goes about four rounds later, but if Kyle Pitts figures out that touchdown thing, this roster could dunk on the league.

6. Daniel Harris: QB, RB, QB, WR, WR, RB, TE

Another “fill the starters” focus, with the heavy tint at quarterback. You can do well waiting on the second back in this format, with Dameon Pierce lasting until Pick 55. George Kittle has some fleas and lots of ball competition, but at Pick 66, it’s all upside.

7. Trevor Lewis: WR, TE, QB, QB, RB, RB, WR

Travis Kelce at Pick 14? It’s all about that Superflex life, amigos. Ja’Marr Chase could easily be the 2024 magazine cover darling, and although Trevor waited until Round 3 to shop the quarterback market, I like that he grabbed them back to back, stacking Geno Smith with Tua Tagovailoa. Aaron Jones is a boring All-Star pick in the fifth round.

8. Dalton Del Don: QB, QB, RB, RB, WR, TE, WR

In a league where more receivers are required, I’d expect Dalton to focus there. But he recognizes we only need two wideouts, so he pounds the QB and RB queue. Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence are both players on the escalator, and Tony Pollard’s upside is the moon. Dalton needs to get a little lucky at receiver, I suppose, which is why he collected six of them. If you don’t attack a position with early capital, take a swing at volume.

9. Jason Klabacha: RB, WR, WR, WR, RB, QB, RB

Can you punt the quarterback position in Superflex? I’d never try it in a deeper league, but in a format this shallow, I’m glad one team tried it. Jason took steady Brock Purdy at Pick 52 and intriguing Sam Howell at Pick 89, which might be an eyelash light. With this type of roster construction, I’d prefer to have a third QB option. But it is scary to see a roster stacked with Christian McCaffrey, Cooper Kupp and Garrett Wilson.

10. Scott Pianowski: QB, WR, RB, WR, RB, QB, RB

I asked for the tenth pick in this exercise, I guess so I could draft a team I’d hate in 15 minutes. Okay, hate is a strong word. There’s an All-Boring tint to the roster, with oldsters Tyreek Hill, Derrick Henry and Jared Goff locking down key spots. Justin Herbert has fun tools this year and Amon-Ra St. Brown is a Sun God headed for the moon. I decided to take sliding value grabs with Rhamondre Stevenson (Pick 51) and Kenneth Walker (Pick 70). Dallas Goedert is a steal at Pick 71, and at least I can feel good about pocket-pick Jahan Dotson (Round 10). But some other managers landed rosters I prefer.

Too Long, Didn’t Read

In Superflex formats, I want two starters I feel good to very good about, and probably three quarterbacks in all.

I’ll demand you get dominant wideouts in formats where three or more starters are required, but you can be more passive at this position when only two starting WRs are needed.

Running back has felt deep to me all year, in shallow, medium and even deeper leagues. The RB2/RB3 market might look underwhelming to you, but oh so many choices. I will consider an Anchor RB approach (get that one hero) for many teams, and I could go Zero RB in the right room. But if your format is low on the starter count, I don't mind if you bully with two signature starters.

Almost any tight end strategy looks reasonable in the shallower leagues.

Did anyone ever tell you an odd number of rounds is mildly unfair to the guys at the end of the draft slotting? It is. Even numbers for the win.

Here are the team-by-team results of mock draft:

Team 1: Matt Harmon, Yahoo Fantasy Analyst

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(1)

Jalen Hurts (Phi - QB)

2.

(20)

Saquon Barkley (NYG - RB)

3.

(21)

CeeDee Lamb (Dal - WR)

4.

(40)

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ - QB)

5.

(41)

Josh Jacobs (LV - RB)

6.

(60)

Deebo Samuel (SF - WR)

7.

(61)

Tyler Lockett (Sea - WR)

8.

(80)

Marquise Brown (Ari - WR)

9.

(81)

Pat Freiermuth (Pit - TE)

10.

(100)

David Montgomery (Det - RB)

11.

(101)

George Pickens (Pit - WR)

12.

(120)

Kyler Murray (Ari - QB)

13.

(121)

Jamaal Williams (NO - RB)

14.

(140)

Buffalo (Buf - DEF)

15.

(141)

Harrison Butker (KC - K)

Team 2: Dan Titus, Yahoo Fantasy Analyst

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(2)

Patrick Mahomes (KC - QB)

2.

(19)

Stefon Diggs (Buf - WR)

3.

(22)

Anthony Richardson (Ind - QB)

4.

(39)

DeVonta Smith (Phi - WR)

5.

(42)

Joe Mixon (Cin - RB)

6.

(59)

T.J. Hockenson (Min - TE)

7.

(62)

Keenan Allen (LAC - WR)

8.

(79)

James Conner (Ari - RB)

9.

(82)

Khalil Herbert (Chi - RB)

10.

(99)

Desmond Ridder (Atl - QB)

11.

(102)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Sea - WR)

12.

(119)

Zay Flowers (Bal - WR)

13.

(122)

Elijah Mitchell (SF - RB)

14.

(139)

Evan McPherson (Cin - K)

15.

(142)

New Orleans (NO - DEF)

Team 3: Mo Castillo, Yahoo Fantasy Senior Editor

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(3)

Justin Jefferson (Min - WR)

2.

(18)

Daniel Jones (NYG - QB)

3.

(23)

Deshaun Watson (Cle - QB)

4.

(38)

Mark Andrews (Bal - TE)

5.

(43)

Jahmyr Gibbs (Det - RB)

6.

(58)

DJ Moore (Chi - WR)

7.

(63)

James Cook (Buf - RB)

8.

(78)

Jordan Love (GB - QB)

9.

(83)

Alvin Kamara (NO - RB)

10.

(98)

Elijah Moore (Cle - WR)

11.

(103)

Dalton Kincaid (Buf - TE)

12.

(118)

Justin Tucker (Bal - K)

13.

(123)

Quentin Johnston (LAC - WR)

14.

(138)

Tyjae Spears (Ten - RB)

15.

(143)

Denver (Den - DEF)

Team 4: Collin Brennan, Yahoo Fantasy Podcast Producer

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(4)

Lamar Jackson (Bal - QB)

2.

(17)

Nick Chubb (Cle - RB)

3.

(24)

Davante Adams (LV - WR)

4.

(37)

Chris Olave (NO - WR)

5.

(44)

Calvin Ridley (Jax - WR)

6.

(57)

Drake London (Atl - WR)

7.

(64)

J.K. Dobbins (Bal - RB)

8.

(77)

Miles Sanders (Car - RB)

9.

(84)

Kenny Pickett (Pit - QB)

10.

(97)

Rashod Bateman (Bal - WR)

11.

(104)

Zach Charbonnet (Sea - RB)

12.

(117)

Skyy Moore (KC - WR)

13.

(124)

Sam LaPorta (Det - TE)

14.

(137)

Chigoziem Okonkwo (Ten - TE)

15.

(144)

Younghoe Koo (Atl - K)

Team 5: Jorge Martin, Yahoo Fantasy Contributor

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(5)

Josh Allen (Buf - QB)

2.

(16)

Austin Ekeler (LAC - RB)

3.

(25)

A.J. Brown (Phi - WR)

4.

(36)

Dak Prescott (Dal - QB)

5.

(45)

Najee Harris (Pit - RB)

6.

(56)

Terry McLaurin (Was - WR)

7.

(65)

Kyle Pitts (Atl - TE)

8.

(76)

DeAndre Hopkins (Ten - WR)

9.

(85)

Rachaad White (TB - RB)

10.

(96)

Matthew Stafford (LAR - QB)

11.

(105)

Gabe Davis (Buf - WR)

12.

(116)

Rashaad Penny (Phi - RB)

13.

(125)

Odell Beckham Jr. (Bal - WR)

14.

(136)

New York (NYJ - DEF)

15.

(145)

Jason Sanders (Mia - K)

Team 6: Dan Harris, head of video for Yahoo Fantasy

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(6)

Joe Burrow (Cin - QB)

2.

(15)

Bijan Robinson (Atl - RB)

3.

(26)

Kirk Cousins (Min - QB)

4.

(35)

DK Metcalf (Sea - WR)

5.

(46)

Tee Higgins (Cin - WR)

6.

(55)

Dameon Pierce (Hou - RB)

7.

(66)

George Kittle (SF - TE)

8.

(75)

Javonte Williams (Den - RB)

9.

(86)

Christian Kirk (Jax - WR)

10.

(95)

Mike Williams (LAC - WR)

11.

(106)

Bryce Young (Car - QB)

12.

(115)

D'Andre Swift (Phi - RB)

13.

(126)

San Francisco (SF - DEF)

14.

(135)

Allen Lazard (NYJ - WR)

15.

(146)

Tyler Bass (Buf - K)

Team 7: Trevor Lewis, Yahoo Fantasy Social Editor

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(7)

Ja'Marr Chase (Cin - WR)

2.

(14)

Travis Kelce (KC - TE)

3.

(27)

Geno Smith (Sea - QB)

4.

(34)

Tua Tagovailoa (Mia - QB)

5.

(47)

Aaron Jones (GB - RB)

6.

(54)

Travis Etienne Jr. (Jax - RB)

7.

(67)

Jerry Jeudy (Den - WR)

8.

(74)

Cam Akers (LAR - RB)

9.

(87)

Chris Godwin (TB - WR)

10.

(94)

Michael Pittman Jr. (Ind - WR)

11.

(107)

C.J. Stroud (Hou - QB)

12.

(114)

Antonio Gibson (Was - RB)

13.

(127)

Michael Thomas (NO - WR)

14.

(134)

Philadelphia (Phi - DEF)

15.

(147)

Jake Elliott (Phi - K)

Team 8: Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Fantasy Analyst

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(8)

Justin Fields (Chi - QB)

2.

(13)

Trevor Lawrence (Jax - QB)

3.

(28)

Tony Pollard (Dal - RB)

4.

(33)

Jonathan Taylor (Ind - RB)

5.

(48)

Amari Cooper (Cle - WR)

6.

(53)

Darren Waller (NYG - TE)

7.

(68)

Brandon Aiyuk (SF - WR)

8.

(73)

Diontae Johnson (Pit - WR)

9.

(88)

Mike Evans (TB - WR)

10.

(93)

Russell Wilson (Den - QB)

11.

(108)

Brian Robinson (Was - RB)

12.

(113)

Jordan Addison (Min - WR)

13.

(128)

Treylon Burks (Ten - WR)

14.

(133)

Daniel Carlson (LV - K)

15.

(148)

New England (NE - DEF)

Team 9: Jason Klabacha, Head of Content for Yahoo Fantasy

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(9)

Christian McCaffrey (SF - RB)

2.

(12)

Cooper Kupp (LAR - WR)

3.

(29)

Garrett Wilson (NYJ - WR)

4.

(32)

Jaylen Waddle (Mia - WR)

5.

(49)

Breece Hall (NYJ - RB)

6.

(52)

Brock Purdy (SF - QB)

7.

(69)

Alexander Mattison (Min - RB)

8.

(72)

Christian Watson (GB - WR)

9.

(89)

Sam Howell (Was - QB)

10.

(92)

Isiah Pacheco (KC - RB)

11.

(109)

Evan Engram (Jax - TE)

12.

(112)

AJ Dillon (GB - RB)

13.

(129)

Kenneth Gainwell (Phi - RB)

14.

(132)

Dallas (Dal - DEF)

15.

(149)

Jake Moody (SF - K)

Team 10: Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Fantasy Analyst

Round

Overall pick

Player

1.

(10)

Justin Herbert (LAC - QB)

2.

(11)

Tyreek Hill (Mia - WR)

3.

(30)

Derrick Henry (Ten - RB)

4.

(31)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Det - WR)

5.

(50)

Jared Goff (Det - QB)

6.

(51)

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE - RB)

7.

(70)

Kenneth Walker III (Sea - RB)

8.

(71)

Dallas Goedert (Phi - TE)

9.

(90)

Derek Carr (NO - QB)

10.

(91)

Jahan Dotson (Was - WR)

11.

(110)

Dalvin Cook (NYJ - RB)

12.

(111)

Brandin Cooks (Dal - WR)

13.

(130)

David Njoku (Cle - TE)

14.

(131)

Baltimore (Bal - DEF)

15.

(150)

Graham Gano (NYG - K)