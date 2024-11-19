Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Sorry, fantasy football managers. You'll unfortunately be without cheat code tight end Taysom Hill, who is coming off a career-best 38.52 fantasy points, thanks to a Week 12 bye. You'll have to wait another week to slot Hill into your starting lineup coming off that astounding 137-rushing yard, 50-receiving yard, 18-passing yard, 42-kick-return-yard performance. You'll also be without Kyle Pitts, Dalton Kincaid, Evan Engram and the like, too, with a whopping six teams out on a bye, including the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Saints. Yeesh.

Luckily, there is one sleeper option who's coming off a red-hot 4-80-1 matchup and is available in more than half of Yahoo fantasy leagues — Los Angeles Chargers TE Will Dissly. Week 11 marked his second 80+ receiving-yard outing in the past five weeks, a beneficiary of excellent play from Justin Herbert and an increase in passing volume since their Week 5 bye.

Find out where Dissly landed in our team's Week 12 tight end rankings for half-PPR scoring formats:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 12?