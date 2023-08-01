Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs for drafts

Despite not being one of the more prolific rushing quarterbacks in the game (seven signal-callers rushed for more touchdowns in 2022), reigning Super-Bowl-winning champion Patrick Mahomes finished the season as the No. 1 overall fantasy QB with a whopping 428.4 points. He led the league in passing yards by a wide margin, while also leading in passing touchdowns. Many expected him to be the number-one-ranked quarterback in 2023 fantasy.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Well, as we head into the heat of draft season, it seems that's not a certainty. No indeed, as many believe the quarterback Mahomes beat in the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, should be the top option at fantasy quarterback for the 2023 season. It's not a hard argument to see, as Hurts put up RB2 numbers on the ground in edition to excellent passing stats.

[Overall Top 300 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEFs | Ks]

Who's your top signal caller?

Check out our fantasy quarterback draft rankings for 2023:

powered by FantasyPros

Who will be the surprise entry into the top-five fantasy QBs this season? Are you drafting a QB early or waiting on the position? Who is your top target of 2023?