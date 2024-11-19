Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings (Half-PPR)

There are six teams out on a bye in Week 12, including the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets — which means just 13 total games on the slate. Fret not, though, there are still a handful of excellent games well worth tuning into that should produce solid outings for fantasy football managers.

Headlining them all is the Week 12 finale, as the Baltimore Ravens face the Los Angeles Chargers closing out the week on Monday Night Football, featuring two of the AFC's brightest quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. Jackson has been the league's top-scoring fantasy quarterback through Week 11 thanks to MVP caliber passing (2,876 passing yards, 25 TD, 3 INT) paired with unmatched ability as a runner. Herbert, on the other hand, is having one of the more underrated fantasy campaigns this season — especially since coming out of their Week 5 bye — the QB6 for fantasy since then, with some rushing upside to boot.

Find out where Jackson and Herbert landed in our team's Week 12 fantasy football rankings for half-PPR scoring formats:

Good luck with your Week 12 matchups!