Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings

This is it — Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football (and the NFL) season is here! The drafts are pretty much wrapped, the rosters are set — now, all we have to do is wait until the points start flooding in!

Every new season comes with its own set of new surprises, so our analysts have delivered their positional rankings to help you set the best lineups possible in Week 1.

Which new face in a new place will deliver a monster stat line? Which rookie will make an instant impact?

One of the more intriguing players this season is Lamar Jackson, who returns to his Ravens healthy and at the head of a new offense with a bunch of talented additions at wide receiver.

And he'll get a chance to show off those new toys right in Week 1 against a rebuilding Houston Texans team — so it's no surprise he's our second-ranked fantasy QB this week. Check the full rankings out below, along with every other position in your lineup:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Best of luck in your Week 1 matchups!