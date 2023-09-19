Fantasy Football Rankings: TEs for Week 3

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is the top overall fantasy scorer at his position through two weeks of the season, buoyed by a monster outing in Week 2. Hockenson scored 22.10 points thanks to seven catches, 66 yards and two scores. You can't ask for anything better — especially not from the tight end position.

Let's see if the good times roll when Hock and the Vikings offense take on the overly-generous Los Angeles Chargers defense up next.

Check out how Hockenson and more stack up in our Week 3 TE rankings:

