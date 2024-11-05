Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

The Chicago Bears' offense has had fantasy football managers on an interesting ride this year. One moment, they're looking like the second coming of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes offense and the next, they're looking like ... well ... the Bears.

Coming out of their Week 8 bye, there were high expectations that this team would make a big leap. Unfortunately, that didn't come to fruition. Fortunately, that disappointing post-bye performance didn't affect the fantasy prospects for Bears RB D'Andre Swift, quietly sitting as the RB5 over the past six weeks and tied for the 10th-most targets (19) while registering the sixth-most receiving yards (178) among RBs in that span.

This week, the Bears will face the Patriots, which should be a game script that is abundantly friendly to establishing the run. Find out just how high the Yahoo fantasy team has Swift ranked in their Week 10 RB rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Who's your favorite RB sleeper for Week 10?