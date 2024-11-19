Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Another week, another wrench thrown into our fantasy plans from Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton. Fantasy football managers had plenty of hype for fifth-round rookie RB Audric Estimé after an increased workload in Week 10 that left veteran Javonte Williams with just a single carry on the day.

[Week 12 Half-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Fantasy football managers went all-in on the rookie with their FAB bids ahead of Week 11, so naturally, it was only fitting that Williams reclaimed the backfield, sitting on the bench of 75% of Yahoo league managers. Just one week out from a game where Williams played just 29% of snaps, he rebounded to a robust 52%, snagging 13 total touches (including a score) and 16.7 fantasy points — his second-highest-scoring fantasy day all season.

Find out where the team has Williams, Estimé and shifty teammate Jaleel McLaughlin in their Week 12 running back rankings, as this three-headed monster heads to Las Vegas for a matchup with the Raiders, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game this season:

Which running back will surprise in Week 12?