Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Tight Ends (Half-PPR)

Raise your hand if you've fallen victim to the great Week 1 tight end trap of 2024.

Is your hand up?

Ours, too. Please feel free to lower your hands (and heads) in a brief moment of silence, as we mourn the hot start our early-round tight ends could have provided fantasy managers but didn't.

Even the "safest" assets at the position were letdowns in Week 1, including All-Pros tight ends Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews — each of whom probably cost you a draft pick in Rounds 2-4 to make the gut-punch all the worse. Injuries to Jake Ferguson and David Njoku only complicated matters further, with each of them likely to miss time, having been two fan favorites for those looking to roll with a late-round TE.

Oddly, it was Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts who saved the day for the fantasy managers bold enough to draft him after back-to-back letdowns in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. With a 3-26-1 stat line, Pitts managed a miraculous top-three finish. Yeah ... the bar was that low this week.

Fear not, though, dear fantasy manager. Our fantasy football experts are here to help you bounce back (or keep your streak going) with their Week 2 tight end rankings (half-PPR).

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 2?