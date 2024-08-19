Fantasy football rankings 2024: Top QBs, according to our experts

Patrick Mahomes may have won another Super Bowl for the Chiefs last season, but that's just another example of fantasy not always equating to reality. No, Mahomes is not the No. 1-ranked fantasy QB of 2024, even though he was the last QB standing in reality a season ago and the team has added an onslaught of talent around him since.

That No. 1 honor belongs to Josh Allen who, even after losing Stefon Diggs in an offseason trade and Gabe Davis in free agency, still does enough with his legs and his arm to earn the top spot — but it isn't unanimous.

After all, the quarterback position is incredibly deep and chock-full of rushing QBs with upside like Jalen Hurts, Anthony Richardson (whom Dalton Del Don LOVES), Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray — all falling inside the top seven of our team's consensus rankings heading into training camp.

Whether you're "in" on a top quarterback option or looking for the next breakout, our team of fantasy football analysts are here to help you make your most difficult draft decisions with their quarterback rankings for the 2024 season. You can also check out the Yahoo Fantasy team's latest roundtable highlighting some of their favorite QB sleepers for some more inspiration.

Who is your favorite fantasy football quarterback for the 2024 season?