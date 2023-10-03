Fantasy Football Week 5: WR Rankings

There is some thought out there that Brandon Aiyuk — due to his role or his team's offense — can't be a sustainable fantasy WR1.

Well, Week 4 was further proof that he can be just that.

Aiyuk caught all six of his targets for 148 yards, putting together big play after big play. Fantasy managers wish he had scored, but hard to argue with nearly 18 points from a guy who still isn't considered a top fantasy wideout.

Check out where Aiyuk lands in our WR rankings for Week 5:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 5 fantasy WR leaderboard?