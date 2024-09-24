Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

Through the first three weeks of the season, a load of surprises (and injuries) have thrust some unexpected players into our lineups. This week, it was wide receiver Diontae Johnson who shined in Andy Dalton's debut as a starter in Carolina, suddenly looking like an every-week flex play after his 26-point showing in full PPR leagues.

Others who made a case for their spot in your flex moving forward were WR Jauan Jennings (absent several key playmakers), Johnson's teammate RB Chuba Hubbard and Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers.

Find out which of these players our team believes will continue their hot streak with their Week 4 flex PPR rankings, here to help make your most challenging lineup decisions.

Who will you start at the flex in your PPR league?