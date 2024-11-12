Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Kickers

Week 10 was not a week riddled with big performances for fantasy kickers, without a single performance of more than 13 fantasy points on the day, though 10 different kickers managed 10+ fantasy points on the day. Hopefully, you were able to nab one of those productive scorers on the day.

There was one kicker who could have had a particularly outstanding performance — San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody, who made his return in Week 10 after missing three weeks with an ankle injury. He attempted a league-high six field goals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made just three of them, but at the very least made the most important one — a 44-yard field goal as the game clock expired in the fourth quarter.

Those efforts had him tied for a league-high 13 fantasy points on the week, but there's no doubt there was plenty left on the table. Will Week 11's game against the Seahawks be a spot to bounce back?

Find out where Moody landed in our team's Week 11 kicker rankings:

