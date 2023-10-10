Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings

With All-World receiver Justin Jefferson set to miss time with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5, the Vikings will undoubtedly look to pepper star tight end T.J. Hockenson with even more targets moving forward.

Hockenson is already in the top 20 target earners of 2023, and even though the Vikings have some young talent at receiver, the expectation is Kirk Cousins will lean on his security blanket at TE even more with Jefferson out.

Check out how Hockenson and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 6 TE rankings:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 6 fantasy TE leaderboard?