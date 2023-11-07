Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings

One of the better rookie quarterbacks we've seen in recent memory is set to square off against one of the better young quarterbacks in the league in Week 10. Yes, C.J. Stroud's Texans will take on Joe Burrow's Bengals in a matchup that could be a precursor to future AFC playoff games.

Like Burrow, Stroud was a top-three NFL draft pick who is looking like an instant savior for his team. Like Stroud, Burrow had some incredible moments in his rookie year.

Who will come out on top in this matchup of electrifying young QBs?

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 10 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

