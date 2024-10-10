Fantasy Film Room: Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler + Texans plan without Nico Collins | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two look into the three biggest fantasy storylines of the week as Drake Maye is set to make his debut and Spencer Rattler is set to do the same for New Orleans. Tice resists his prospect profiles for both rookie QBs and how he thinks their games will translate to the NFL. The two also dive into what the Houston Texans' passing attack will look like without Nico Collins for at least the next four weeks.

After the break, Nate shares why he's nerding out about this Cowboys do-it-all offensive weapon and why he could get more opportunities in the passing and running game in Dallas. The two also debate if Anthony Richardson can actually support the Colts WRs in fantasy and Harmon makes a bold prediction about a certain Atlanta Falcons WR. The two end the show previewing the TNF clash between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers:

(2:00) - Trending fantasy topic: Deep dive on Drake Maye

(21:00) - Trending fantasy topic:: Deep dive on Spencer Rattler

(29:00) -Trending fantasy topic: How will Texans passing attack look without Nico Collins

(38:45) - Nate is nerding out about this: Cowboys FB Huner Luepke

(47:45) - Saying quiet part out loud: Alec Pierce is good? + Harmon's bold prediction for Drake London

(1:05:00) - TNF preview and prop bets: 49ers @ Seahawks

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts