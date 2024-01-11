Fantasy Basketball: Why I'm hitting the panic button on these 5 players

Every season in fantasy basketball presents its unique challenges and surprises. This time around, I've exercised patience as much as possible. Now that we're 12 weeks in, I'm pressing the panic button on five players due to a variety of factors like poor performances, role changes, potential trades or reduced playing time.

Walker Kessler - C, Utah Jazz

He's a top-80 player in category leagues, so how could I possibly be hating? Well, his minutes have been trending down, and I don't see this trend changing anytime soon. Kessler was thought to be the center of the future (and still is), and yet, he's averaging only 20.9 minutes a night through six games in January (a season low). His blocks and high FG percentage continue propping up his ranking.

The problem is John Collins. He's started the last 10 games at center for the Jazz, and the results have been great. Well, the on/off data paints a different picture, but they're winning games! The Jazz reeled off eight wins in their last 10 games and are only a half-game back of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

With Collins at center, Kessler's been averaging 8.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 2.1 blocks coming off the bench in January. Though his production is down, the silver lining is that he's making a positive impact on winning. He has the highest plus/minus on the team (+114) over the last 10 games. So there's some hope.

However, the numbers he's producing are far below expectations. If my team were struggling, I'd try to sell him after a good outing. The other option is to hold onto the idea of Danny Ainge salvaging his value by doing what he does best — making a trade. Include one of Kelly Olynyk or John Collins (preferably Collins), and perhaps we'll get the Kessler of last year, a guy who averaged over 12 points with 11 rebounds and three blocks after the All-Star break.

That version of Kessler is why fantasy managers spent a fourth-rounder on him in the preseason. Unfortunately, he hasn't come close to that this season.

Zion Williamson - PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans

The former No. 1 overall pick and All-Star has seen his production drop over the last month. It's not that he's playing poorly; it just appears he's having to adjust to his teammates being healthy for the first time in a long time. He's been the sixth-highest-ranked player on his team over the past 30 days, and those who selected him as a mid-round pick have to be frustrated.

While he's still a good asset in points leagues, his lack of stocks and threes, poor free-throw percentage, and drop-off in points from a year ago have hurt his value in category formats. He's just inside the top 150 in nine-category formats, and barring any injuries to the Pelicans, I don't see where Zion can make a massive leap without being more efficient or accumulating more defensive stats.

He's a player who is better in real life than fantasy, so if there's a fantasy manager interested in his potential and upside, I'd sell that dream and capture a player who offers more versatility outside of points, assists and a high FG percentage at the power forward spot.

Jrue Holiday - PG/SG, Boston Celtics

Holiday acknowledged that he's had to "sacrifice" offensively because so much talent surrounds him. And while that's commendable and deserves a ton of respect, that's not what you want to hear if he's on your fantasy team. There will be times when Holiday must step up, but more often than not, he'll defer to four potential All-Stars.

Coming into this season, Holiday was a top-40 player for six consecutive seasons. It's what made him a third-round pick in fantasy drafts earlier this year. Although, I don't think fantasy managers expected this much of a dropoff.

Here are his numbers from last season with the Milwaukee Bucks:

And this year, with the Boston Celtics:

He's down across the board except for rebounds and blocks per game, and that's why he ranks 76th in per-game value through 34 games this season. While he's still a solid fantasy player, he'll need an injury to recoup some of that value lost since coming to Boston this year.

Cam Thomas - SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets

I claimed Cam Thomas was the pickup of the year just a couple of months ago, and I am amazed at how things have changed. Thomas hit a sophomore wall that I didn't know even existed. He averaged close to 20 points in December, but since 2024 came along, it's been ugly. His minutes are down (20 per game), and he's shooting 24% from the field over his last four games.

The Nets have been terrible lately, but if Thomas can't score, he's pretty much useless in fantasy. That's what he does — he's a bucket.

And because he's gone so cold, his ranking and rostership are tumbling. He's outside the top 200 in per-game value and is now approaching only 60% in Yahoo leagues. There were prime sell-high moments across November and December, but if you have him, you'll have to wait for another hot streak to get something in return.

D’Angelo Russell - PG/SG, Los Angeles Lakers

A move to the bench is typically not good, and that holds true when assessing D'Angelo Russell. He's a player who needs the ball in his hands to operate. He's said it himself — he's not a catch-and-shoot type of player.

Check out this clip from D’Lo’s latest pod. He’s explaining how he’s the best version of himself when he’s handling the ball.



“I ain’t just catching and shooting, now I’m in y’all space. If I miss, y’all took me out the game… if all I’m doing is catching and shooting.” pic.twitter.com/ngJIx5zn9w — Connor (@cloadingLA) January 10, 2024

I respect his honesty, but at the same time, that won't get you minutes or win over your coach. The Lakers are going in a different direction, and unfortunately for fantasy managers, that means that D'Lo won't be the guy who averaged 17 points with six assists across the first 20 games of the season.

At least he won't be that guy as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since December, Russell has ranked just inside the top 200 in fantasy. He's still hitting double figures with at least five assists, so I'm not saying to drop him, only that if his situation doesn't change, he will be unreliable bench depth instead of a high-floor starter.