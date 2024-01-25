Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings 3.0: Are the Bucks moving upstream?

We're into Week 14 of the fantasy basketball season, so it's time to reassess the power rankings. My last update was in December, so let's run it back before things get weird around the trade deadline!

Which teams bring the most excitement? Which rosters should you avoid? Get ready as we unveil Version 3.0 of the fantasy basketball power rankings.

30. Detroit Pistons

Previous rank: 30

The rotations are all over the place, and as of Thursday, Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham are the only players in the fantasy top 100. This team lacks consistency and is on a path to being one of the worst teams in basketball history.

29. Memphis Grizzlies

Previous rank: 28

2023-2024 has become a lost season for Memphis, with Ja Morant (shoulder) out for the year and Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) both facing lengthy absences. What's left is Jaren Jackson Jr. and a plethora of other guys who will be helpful but hit-or-miss on any given night. Vince Williams Jr. is looking really good, though.

28. Washington Wizards

Previous rank: 29

The Wizards would be the second-worst team if the Grizzlies hadn't lost three of their five starters to substantial injuries. Jordan Poole is a disaster compared to last season, leaving Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma to hold up any semblance of consistent fantasy production. Yeah, it's far from appealing.

27. Charlotte Hornets

Previous rank: 24

The fire sale is on, and LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller will be left to pick up the pieces. All the veterans are reportedly on the block, and who knows when/if we'll see Mark Williams again this season. Melo is going to cook no matter who is on the roster.

26. Orlando Magic

Previous rank: 21

Franz Wagner is by far Orlando's best fantasy player. Paolo Banchero is a perfect player for points leagues, while Jalen Suggs is enjoying a mini-breakout. Let's see what moves the Magic can make near the deadline because they're a deep team that could benefit from moving some expiring contracts or big men to tighten the rotation.

25. Golden State Warriors

Previous rank: 25

Every veteran over 25 has had a down year except for Steph Curry. Jonathan Kuminga looks like a player who can keep up his play for the rest of the season — assuming he doesn't get traded, of course.

24. Portland Trail Blazers

Previous rank: 27

Anfernee Simons is a dog and a player I'd want to trade for in fantasy. The other Blazers? Not so much. Deandre Ayton's fantasy ranking is better than his actual play, and Malcolm Brogdon is probably playing his ass off to get dealt. Jerami Grant does little outside of scoring, so overall, it could be a better team for fantasy purposes. Bring on the tank and more minutes for Scoot Henderson.

23. Brooklyn Nets

Previous rank: 14

The Nets have been a letdown for much of the season. Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are playing worse than expected. Still fine, but not to the level we saw after the All-Star break last season. Spencer Dinwiddie has reached drop status, while Nic Claxton remains a solid anchor for the center spot. There's not much else to glean from this roster for fantasy purposes.

22. San Antonio Spurs

Previous rank: 19

The Spurs are literally the Victor Wembanyama show with a sprinkle of Devin Vassell and, most recently, Tre Jones. Jones always had the profile of a productive fantasy player, but it's been criminal that he's played off the bench for much of the season. Hopefully, he sticks with the starters and can join Wemby and Vassell in the top 100.

21. Chicago Bulls

Previous rank: 23

A slight improvement for the Bulls, mainly because Coby White has been one of the most improved fantasy players this season. We know what to expect out of DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic — and that's not a knock; they're mid-round picks performing to their ADP. Zach LaVine can't stay healthy, so we'll see how his market looks as the trade deadline approaches.

20. Toronto Raptors

Previous rank: 20

The Raptors could be another team on the rise as Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett get better acquainted with their new teammates. Both have been top-75 players since coming to Toronto, so if that holds, the Raptors could be another team with at least four players in the top 100 of fantasy.

19. Houston Rockets

Previous rank: 18

The trio of Fred VanVleet, Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. are soaking up most of the fantasy value in H-Town, but keep an eye out for Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson as the season wears on. Each has shown a glimpse of their fantasy upside; if an opportunity opens up, they could be relevant down the stretch.

18. Utah Jazz

Previous rank: 26

The Jazz are hooping well beyond expectations right now. Lauri Markkanen is proving last year's breakout was no fluke, while Walker Kessler is still producing even in a reduced role. John Collins and Jordan Clarkson also found their groove, but both are players I would trade in fantasy.

17. Dallas Mavericks

Previous rank: 16

It's still the Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving show here. Dereck Lively is on the cusp of top-100 status, but he needs to be more reliable to provide a boost for fantasy managers.

16. Sacramento Kings

Previous rank: 10

The Fox-and-Ox combo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are top-40 players in fantasy basketball, with sophomore forward Keegan Murray sitting in the top 60. The supporting cast for the Kings (Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter) were near the top 100 in December but have since taken a step back.

15. Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous rank: 8

Injuries are killing what could be an All-Star-caliber fantasy roster. Fortunately, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen are going berserk and holding it down while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are out with their respective injuries. Allen's been a top-10 player over the last month. Crazy!

14. Miami Heat

Previous rank: 17

The Heat can move up the power rankings now that they've acquired Terry Rozier from the Hornets. Injuries continue to hold this team back, but they still have four players in the top 100 and sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Jaime Jaquez Jr. ranks 112th in fantasy, so he's a player who could creep into the top 100 once he returns from a groin injury.

13. New York Knicks

Previous rank: 22

The Knicks made a substantial move up the rankings because they're making the right decisions to improve their team, and it's benefiting fantasy managers, too. Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein rank higher than Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. Adding a top-70 guy like OG Anunoby makes the Knicks pretty tough.

12. Los Angeles Lakers

Previous rank: 11

Austin Reaves' and D'Angelo Russell's recent surges have led four Lakers to enter the top 100. With so many rumors surrounding D'Lo, maybe this changes near the deadline. One thing that remains constant is Anthony Davis' status as a top-five player when healthy.

11. Phoenix Suns

Previous rank: 12

The Suns are getting healthy! Grayson Allen has been one of the waiver wire adds of the year and continues to rise, sitting at 52 in per-game value through Thursday. The usual suspects, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, are playing well along with Jusuf Nurkić doing his thing, averaging a double-double this season. I expect Bradley Beal's numbers to improve as he gets more reps in.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves

Previous rank: 7

The trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert is working out as Minnesota is No. 1 in the Western Conference. Mike Conley's been out this week, but the Timberwolves are still sporting four players in the top 100, ranging from 39 to 70.

9. Indiana Pacers

Previous rank: 13

Flipping Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora for Pascal Siakam is one way to boost your fantasy stock. It'll take time for Siakam to acclimate, but this team will be scary once it's assembled (Haliburton is out for a few games after re-injuring his hamstring). If Rick Carlisle elects to tighten his rotation, this squad could easily have five players in the top 100 by season's end.

8. Milwaukee Bucks

Previous rank: 9

There's been a lot of drama over the past few days, but nothing winning can't solve. With Doc Rivers coaching the Bucks, I'm hesitant to move them too far on the board until we see how such a significant change mid-season will impact the players. Considering all of the behind-the-scenes stuff unfolding, having three players in the top 30 in fantasy is impressive. Getting Doc in the building will ultimately help the star players. If history repeats itself, I'd expect Lillard and Giannis to eat, with Khris Middleton falling to a distant third option.

7. Philadelphia 76ers

Previous rank: 5

Embiid isn't too far behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the top spot in fantasy basketball, plus Tyrese Maxey has sustained top-20 status all year. Tobias Harris is still in the top 50, and surprisingly, De'Anthony Melton is still in the top 70, even though he's missed nine games this season. Four players in the top 100 is a solid mark compared to last season.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous rank: 2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the best fantasy basketball player right now, and prized rookie Chet Holmgren has ascended into second-round value. Jalen Williams is a top-50 player ROS.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

Previous rank: 15

The most significant jump in the latest fantasy basketball power rankings belongs to the Pelicans. CJ McCollum has been outstanding this season and is currently ranked 16th in per-game value. The Pels have four players in the top 100, which doesn't even include Zion Williamson. Let's see if they can stay healthy and find more minutes for players like Trey Murphy III and Jordan Hawkins.

4. Atlanta Hawks

Previous rank: 3

This may be the highest the Hawks get, assuming they will look for trade partners ahead of the deadline. Dejounte Murray is one of the most notable players on the block, and his exit would remove one of the five players Atlanta currently has ranked in the top 100 in per-game value. That's impressive, considering only two other teams share that much success through 14 weeks in fantasy.

3. Denver Nuggets

Previous rank: 6

All of Denver's starters, except for Aaron Gordon, are within the top 75 in fantasy basketball. Gordon is rostered in 84% of leagues, so he's definitely fantasy-relevant despite being ranked 135th. They also have this triple-double machine, you may have heard of him — Nikola Jokić.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

Previous rank: 4

Having three players in the top 20 in per-game value will do it. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden were all steals relative to their ADPs and actual production this season.

1. Boston Celtics

Previous rank: 1

Big Al Horford just crept into top 100 status over the past week, sitting at 95th in per-game value as of Wednesday. The Celtics now have six players in the top 100, the best mark in the NBA.