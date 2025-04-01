Fantasy Baseball: The Torpedo takeover has begun, but what's up with these ugly starts to the season?

Torpedo Bats!

The Yankees tied the MLB record with 15 home runs in their first three games of the season, thanks in part to some unusual equipment. New York used an MIT physicist during the offseason to help create the "Torpedo" barrel, which brings more wood and mass to where contact is most often made.

It's a small sample that included high winds in favorable matchups, but the early results are undeniable. The Yankees became the first team in MLB history to have their 1-6 hitters all hit home runs in the same game. Aaron Judge has been a huge reason for New York's early offensive explosion — and he hasn't changed bats — but Jazz Chisholm (358 wRC+), Anthony Volpe (162), Cody Bellinger (156) and Austin Wells (209) are all benefitting from the Torpedoes.

The difference between the Yankees' team wRC+ (239) and the second-best (164) is greater than the difference between No. 2 and No. 15!

Other Yankee hitters plan to make the switch (*crosses fingers it's Jasson Domínguez*), but Torpedoes haven't been limited to New York. Adley Rutschman (175 wRC+) has adopted the new bat during spring training and early this season, while a handful of Phillies (Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh) have placed their orders. Elly De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with two homers and seven RBI during his first game using the Torpedo bat Monday. Expect many more to follow soon.

In a possibly related note, HR/FB rate (13.1%) is up across the league in the (very) early going compared to past March/Aprils, while xwOBA on fly balls is higher than even in 2019. The balls could be "juiced" again, but the early average distance on hard hits suggests otherwise. Hitters are recording ideal contact at a higher rate than ever, so the Torpedo revolution has just begun.

Roki Sasaki concerns

Sasaki entered with long-term health concerns, but performance has fantasy managers already on high alert. We only have a two-start sample of Sasaki pitching in the big leagues, but his peripherals are uglier than the results. Sasaki's 5.79 ERA comes with an 8.86 SIERA and a -15.4 K-BB%. His 18.6% CSW would rank last among 96 qualified starters, but he's only totaled 4.2 innings over two starts. Sasaki is sporting a ridiculous 51% Ball% overall and a lowly 5.7 SwStr% during 70 four-seam fastballs, as he's failed to match the impressive velocity he flashed in spring.

Sasaki is 23 years old, dominated NPB and looked unhittable at times during spring. Rest-of-season projections remain incredibly bullish; THE BAT calls for a 3.55 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and a 22.0 K-BB%, and the Dodgers will help with wins. But Sasaki's early returns have been downright scary, and he's an obvious bench candidate during an upcoming tough matchup in Philadelphia. Sasaki's transition has been anything but smooth so far.

More ugly starts

Rafael Devers is 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts to open the season. He became the first player to strike out 10 times in his first three games during a historically brutal start. Devers only saw 15 plate appearances during spring, so it's not surprising he's been rusty at the plate. But he's also coming off a shoulder injury that could be lingering, and he's learning a new role as a full-time DH. The early strikeout rate is glaring, but Devers is fast becoming a buy-low candidate if you're willing to take on some risk.

Jackson Chourio fanned five times during his opener, and he sports a 10:0 K:BB ratio over his first 19 ABs. For what it's worth, the righty had reverse splits last season, posting a 93 wRC+ against lefties (compared to 128 versus RHP). Chourio has oddly faced a whopping 12 left-handers over his first 19 at-bats. He also got off to a painfully slow start to the season last year. There's certainly a non-zero chance I cursed Chourio beyond repair, but he just posted a 150 wRC+ with an 18.7 K% after the All-Star break as a 20-year-old last season. Stay patient.

Bailey Ober buried his fantasy managers in ERA while allowing eight earned runs over 2.2 innings, but at least it was later revealed he was pitching through an illness that had him bedridden. Moreover, fantasy managers can (maybe) take solace in the fact Ober was hammered even harder during last year's debut. Ober now owns a 12.36 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP during first starts of seasons but a 3.42 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP otherwise. However, this year's rough outing included a continued drop velocity after his fastball averaged just 89.9 mph in spring, when his K% (20.5) was also down. Ober will bounce back, but we need increased velo for him to be the 2024 version.

Spencer Strider envy

Strider looked dominant during his Triple-A debut over the weekend, when he produced a 48.5 Whiff% despite his velocity not being all the way back. He averaged 97.4 mph while producing a 40% CSW. The Braves may play it safe with a couple more rehab starts, but Strider looks ready to return. THE BAT projects a 25.0 K-BB% once Strider comes back, which would've ranked third among starters last year. I'm upset at myself for not drafting more Strider, and his Yahoo ADP (SP32) is going to age incredibly poorly. He should've been drafted as a top-12 SP.