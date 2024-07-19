Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: 10 pickups with upside coming out of the MLB All-Star break

Many players are poised to be much more valuable in a week or two than they are right now. This list includes some prospects who are either debuting this weekend or are expected to get the call in the coming days, as well as some players who will soon return from injuries. Finally, there are a pair of relievers in this week’s 10-pack who may slide into the closer’s role by the end of July. And for those who need immediate help, a few undervalued outfielders are sprinkled into the group, too.

Jacob Wilson — SS, Oakland A’s (11%)

One year after being drafted sixth overall, Wilson will make his MLB debut against the Angels this weekend. The 22-year-old will be an immediate factor in points leagues, thanks to his incredibly low strikeout rates and ability to accumulate doubles.

His value is less certain in roto formats, as he will help with batting average but may not contribute many homers or steals. Wilson has posted a ridiculous .438 average across three levels this year but has accumulated just seven homers and two steals in 185 at-bats.

Coby Mayo — 3B, Baltimore Orioles (14%)

Mayo will be the most coveted hitter to make his big league debut in the second half. The 22-year-old has dominated hurlers throughout his minor league career, with 2024 being the best of his four campaigns (1.030 OPS). And his timing is impeccable, as the Orioles' productive lineup has one glaring hole in the infield. Baltimore GM Mike Elias recently commented that Mayo’s debut will come soon, which means that he needs to be stashed now.

Lawrence Butler — OF, Oakland A’s (21%)

Perhaps overshadowed by Reds outfielder Rece Hinds, Butler didn’t receive the fantasy attention he deserved for logging a three-homer game last Sunday. And his recent body of work covers much more than one contest, as Butler has hit .317 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 10 runs and two steals in 12 July games.

The 24-year-old sits against lefties, but he can do enough damage against right-handers to earn a spot in roto leagues. And his predictable playing time is perfectly suited for standard Yahoo! Leagues with daily lineup moves.

Heston Kjerstad — OF, Baltimore Orioles (35%)

One of baseball's best prospects, Kjerstad seems to have found his comfort zone in the majors, having hit .378 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 43 plate appearances since being recalled on June 24. The 25-year-old was placed on the seven-day IL with a concussion last Saturday, but he was in the original lineup that day, which offers optimism that his injury may not be too severe.

TJ Friedl — OF, Cincinnati Reds (37%)

This has thus far been a lost year for Friedl, who has dealt with three IL stints for separate injuries. But there is still time for the 28-year-old to return in late July and make an impact in the second half. A healthy Friedl is a solid table-setter in Cincinnati, as is evidenced by producing 18 homers, 27 steals and 73 runs last year. Although prospects tend to grab more fantasy headlines, Friedl has as much upside as the younger players who preceded him on this list.

Harrison Bader — OF, New York Mets (19%)

Despite enjoying a bounceback year that includes a .273 average, eight homers and 13 steals in 264 at-bats, Bader is generating little buzz in fantasy circles. The 30-year-old hits lower in the lineup and therefore isn’t a great option for 10-team leagues, but he warrants a spot in 12-team formats and could finish the campaign with roughly 15 homers and 25 steals.

Masataka Yoshida — OF, Boston Red Sox (43%)

This is the time to grab regulars on the Red Sox, as on Monday they will bring an offense that sits sixth in baseball in OPS into a series at hitter-friendly Coors Field against the league-worst Rockies pitching staff. Yoshida has shown improvement in July (.813 OPS) and leads the list of Boston hitters to target, which includes Connor Wong (46%) and David Hamilton (37%).

Jeffrey Springs — SP, Tampa Bay Rays (33%)

Springs is expected to return later this month from 2023 Tommy John surgery, at which time he could immediately show the form that resulted in a 2.46 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 144:31 K:BB ratio in 2022.

The left-hander certainly appears to be fully recovered, as he has posted a 29:3 K:BB ratio during his rehab assignment. When factoring in both the player’s ceiling and return date, Springs is arguably the top starter to stash right now.

A.J. Puk — SP/RP, Miami Marlins (12%)

Marlins closer Tanner Scott is having a great season (1.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP), which has put the left-hander at the top of every trade rumor list in recent weeks. And if Miami deals Scott, they may award ninth-inning duties to Puk, who has logged a 2.39 ERA and a 26:5 K:BB ratio in 25 relief appearances this year. Wise managers who need saves will look past Puk's failure as a starter and stash him until the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline.

Ben Joyce — RP, Los Angeles Angels (5%)

Joyce is an absolute flamethrower who averages over 100 mph on his fastball and recently threw the fastest pitch of the 2024 season. Although the elite gas hasn't yet resulted in a massive strikeout rate, Joyce gets plenty of ground balls and has started to carve out an important role in the Angels bullpen. Los Angeles is likely to trade closer Carlos Estévez at the deadline, which would create opportunities for Joyce to blow fastballs past hitters in the ninth inning down the stretch.