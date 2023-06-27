Families of dead migrants share anger over OceanGate rescue effort — and other world news you may have missed

The relatives of the migrants who were on a boat that capsized in the Mediterranean Sea on June 14 expressed their frustration and disbelief at the multi-million dollar recovery effort of OceanGate's submersible, the Guardian reported.

Anees Majeed's relatives were just five of the roughly 750 people who were on board the overcrowded fishing vessel. Many of those on board, like Majeed's family, were from Pakistan. Just days after the migrant boat sank, news broke of a submersible that had gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean while trying to visit the Titanic's shipwreck. The submersible had onboard five people — each ticket costing $250,000.

A multi-million dollar rescue effort was launched making headlines across the world despite those on board signing waverings acknowledging the vessel was “experimental” and that death was a possibility. Meanwhile, in the days after the migrant boat sank, the Greek Coast Guard was accused of causing the vessel to capsize.

Speaking to The Guardian, Majeed said: "We were shocked to know that millions would be spent on this rescue mission. They used all resources, and so much news came out from this search. But they did not bother to search for hundreds of Pakistanis and other people who were on the Greek boat."

Why it matters?

The discrepancy between the efforts and attention brought to both tragedies has prompted a discussion on the inequality experienced by the world's poor. At least 500 people who were on board the migrant fishing boat are still missing. According to reports, there were between 50 and 100 children onboard.

Similar cases have happened before. In 2021, an NGO accused the British and French coastguard of ignoring distress calls from people on a dinghy that sank in the British Channel. 27 people drowned.

According to UN stats , over 27,000 people are estimated to have disappeared or died while crossing the Mediterranean in the last nine years — making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world. But the route remains essential for those looking to northern and western Europe in the hopes of escaping poverty and war.

WHO says El Nino likely to cause increase in viral diseases

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the agency is preparing for an increase in viral diseases as a result of the El Nino weather pattern Reuters reported. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the transmission of viruses such as Zika, chikungunya, and dengue will increase this year and next year due to the climate pattern known as El Nino, a rise in the surface temperature of water in the Pacific Ocean. Ghebreyesus added that the warmer temperatures are driving up the number of mosquitoes which transmit some of these deadly viruses.

Gas explosion in Paris leaves dozens injured