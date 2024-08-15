Falcons sign S Justin Simmons to 1-year, $8M deal one day after adding Matthew Judon to defense

The Atlanta Falcons added to their defense on Thursday after signing safety Justin Simmons to a reported one-year, $8 million deal, according to NFL Network.

Simmons, 30, is guaranteed $7.5 million on his new contract.

Adding the two-time Pro Bowler and four-time Second-team NFL All-Pro comes a day after the Falcons acquired Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots for draft picks.

Simmons was available on the free agent market after he was released by the Denver Broncos in March in a salary cap-clearing move. He also visited the New Orleans Saints before deciding to sign in Atlanta.

Simmons, who has 118 games of NFL experience, recorded 70 total tackles, 1 sack and 3 interceptions last season in Denver.

Simmons has also registered at least two interceptions in each of his eight NFL seasons and has an NFL-best 30 interceptions since 2016.

The Falcons continue to bulk up their defense. Along with Simmons and Judon, general manager Terry Fontenot has added the likes of Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, and Kaden Elliss over the last two years.