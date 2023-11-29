Ekeler's Edge: Austin on being in 'People's Panic Meter' + Deep dive on young RBs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.

The two then provide an update on the Ekeler Invitational fantasy league where Austin clinched a playoff berth over the weekend. Harmon details the dogfight he's in for the final postseason spot in the league. The two react to the latest Jonathan Taylor news and stress the importance this time of year to hold on to the top backup RBs in the league.

Ekeler and Harmon then do a deep dive on potential 'league winners' that could emerge at the RB position. The two look at what is leading to the success of Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams and Baltimore Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell down the stretch.

The two end the show discussing the big 49ers-Eagles game and how important Christian McCaffrey is to San Fransisco's success. Harmon and Ekeler also provide their bold fantasy predictions for the big game on Sunday:

1:07 - Catching up after the holiday week

3:09 - Austin reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter'

10:35 - Austin shares what social media is like when your team is losing

15:05 - Ekeler Invitational update: Austin clinches playoff spot

16:53 - Matt and Austin react to Jonathan Taylor news, stress importance of backup RBs in fantasy

24:05 - RB Deep Dive: Kyren Williams

32:12 - RB Deep Dive: Keaton Mitchell

37:44 - Appreciation for Christian McCaffrey

42:32 - Bold Predictions for 49ers-Eagles

