Duke commit Cooper Flagg and Texas commit Tre Johnson lead top performers from EYBL Scholastic Showcase

LAS VEGAS — The NBA and the Nike EYBL Scholastic League teamed up Thursday and Friday for a showcase that featured five of the top high school teams in the country to coincide with the NBA in-season tournament. There were five games over two days and at least 50 scouts from 25 NBA teams made their way to the Las Vegas Aces Practice Facility or T-Mobile Arena to watch the talent on the court.

Montverde Academy (Florida), the No. 1 team in the country, went 2-0 in Vegas but was hit with challenges in both games from Link Academy (Missouri) and AZ Compass Prep (Arizona). The top players in the 2024 high school class, Cooper Flagg and Tre Johnson, showed why they are so highly ranked and gave NBA scouts and executives glimpses of what sort of player they could be at the NBA level in two short years.

Yahoo Sports takes a look at nine players who impressed at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Showcase in Las Vegas.

Cooper Flagg, Montverde Academy

Duke commit

Every time Montverde hits the court this season, the Eagles are going to get the opposing team's best game. They have a target on their back after assembling one of the greatest high school teams ever filled with several five-star prospects, including Flagg, the No. 1 player in the senior class.

Although his shots didn't fall as easily in the pair of games in Vegas, he's still the most impactful player on the court with his versatility as a 6-foot-9 forward. He can lead the break off missed shots, is a dynamic passer and has so many different ways he can score whether that's inside-out, off the block or dipping into his midrange game. His presence is felt most on the defensive end of the ball. He is the best shot-blocker in high school basketball, regardless of class, and he's been very intentional this season about guarding the perimeter and sometimes picking up the point guard full court to work on keeping smaller, faster guards in front.

Las Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge sat courtside to watch Flagg and several other 2025 NBA Draft-eligible prospects Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Flagg averaged 13.5 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals over the course of two games.

Rob Pelinka (Lakers) and Danny Ainge (Jazz) are sitting courtside watching Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 class, and several other 2025 draft-eligible players. pic.twitter.com/EbbyCSi14m — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) December 9, 2023

Tre Johnson, Link Academy

Texas commit

Johnson is a three-level scorer who put on a dynamic shooting clinic at the showcase. His shot selection is improving from over the summer and he looks physically stronger, filling out his 6-5 frame a bit with some muscle mass. Johnson did everything he could offensively to will Link back into the game against Montverde and led all scorers with 25 points (9-for-16 from the field, 6-for-8 from 3-point range).

In the blowout game against Orangeville Prep (Canada), Johnson scored the first eight points of the game before taking a step back and focusing on his passing and getting his teammates involved.

"I'm just trying to improve on different aspects of my game," Johnson told Yahoo Sports. "I'm known as a scorer so I just want to show the scouts here that I can be more versatile and be more of a playmaker, too."

In the 68-33 win over Orangeville, Johnson led all players in assists (six) and added 10 points in 18 minutes on the court.

This is such an elite move by Texas commit Tre Johnson in the iso. The footwork in the turnaround jumper to get his shoulders square is so impressive. Johnson had 25 points last night and found ways to score in a variety of ways. pic.twitter.com/GeXuECSMux — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) December 9, 2023

Asa Newell, Montverde Academy

Georgia commit

Montverde struggled from the field in the second game against AZ Compass, and Newell seemed to be the only player who could get things going offensively. The two-way game with Flagg and Newell is virtually unstoppable. When teams play man-to-man, Flagg and Newell run a high-low game almost perfectly and when AZ Compass switched to a zone defense, it was Newell finding the pockets and flashing or cutting hard for easy baskets. He's so strong with the ball and has the versatility that NBA teams covet at the forward position.

Newell, at 6-10, was just as effective on defense, trapping in the half court with his length, coming over for weakside blocks and his rebounding has improved with how he's maintaining his position once the shot goes up. In the 58-46 win over AZ Compass, Newell led all players with 16 points and added eight rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes on the court.

Jeremiah Fears, AZ Compass Prep

Uncommitted

Fears, a 6-3 guard in the 2025 class, was the main reason AZ Compass made a run at Montverde down the stretch. He was getting to the rim, finishing through contact, hitting tough shots with a hand in his face and pressured the ball defensively. The score was 20-7 after the first quarter before Fears really turned it on. He has a second burst in transition that's difficult to defend and was one of the best rebounding guards on the court. He finished with a team-high 13 points and added five rebounds and one steal in the loss to Montverde. Fears, the younger brother of Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears, holds offers from Iowa, Creighton, Florida State, Arizona, Missouri and Michigan. Kansas is the latest to offer and he took an official visit to Tennessee this fall.

Derik Queen, Montverde Academy

Uncommitted

Queen has really made strides his senior year and improved his body from this past summer, slimming down and looks to be in much better shape. He's one of the best back-to-the-basket bigs in the country and once he establishes position on the block, he'll bury his opponent every time. Queen, a 6-10 five-star center, has great hands and is a consistent free-throw shooter. He got to the line five times in the win over Link and went 8-of-10, finishing with a team-high 20 points and adding nine rebounds and had only one turnover. Queen is one of the last five-stars still uncommitted in the senior class. Some believe it's a two-team race between Maryland and Indiana with Kansas and Houston still being considered.

Labaron Philon, Link Academy

Kansas commit

The backcourt of Johnson and Philon is one of the best in the country with Philon's playmaking and Johnson's three-level threat as a scorer. The pair are teammates this season and will be competitors next season in the Big 12 with Johnson at Texas and Philon at Kansas. Philon, originally from Mobile, Alabama, chose the Jayhawks over Auburn and Alabama. The 6-4 point guard is showing improvement with his shot creation and separation off the dribble and had 14 points and three assists in the 12-point loss to Montverde on Thursday night. His 3-point shot remains an area of development, but his shooting mechanics are there and he just needs to get more consistent, going 1-for-5 from deep in the two-day showcase.

Liam McNeeley, Montverde Academy

Indiana commit

McNeeley is known for his 3-point shooting, but he's really shown strides as a playmaker off the wing when the defense closes out, expecting him to let it fly. He entered the showcase series shooting over 50% from 3-point range on five attempts per game. McNeeley was a little streaky in Las Vegas but was still able to connect on 4-of-8 attempts from deep for 14 points in the win over Link. McNeeley has great size at 6-7 and is one of the best wings in high school basketball who possesses a combination of skill and natural feel for the game. He comes off screens with purpose, reads the defense and will slip, not just going though the motion in half-court sets. McNeeley, originally from Richardson, Texas, chose Indiana over Kansas and Texas.

VJ Miller, AZ Compass Prep

Oregon commit

Miller, a 6-5 shooting guard, showed a lot of improvement in his shot selection and decision making, particularly in the first game in a 69-52 win over IMG Academy (Florida). Miller led all players with 21 points and added five assists and zero turnovers in 22 minutes on the court. He showed more of a complete game across the board and was letting the game come to him, not forcing shots or passes in the lane. Miller and Fears ran the two-man break off misses well all weekend and Miller showed more poise with his jump shot, getting his feet set and shoulders squared off the dribble. Miller is headed to Oregon next season and chose the Ducks over LSU, USC and Cal.

Kwai Alier Deng, Veritas Prep

Uncommitted

Alier Deng is originally from Australia and has only been in the United States since September when he joined Veritas Prep (California). The 6-10 forward is a very raw prospect but is showing potential as a mid-to-high major college prospect. He runs the floor well for his size, has good instincts on defense and a nice touch around the rim. Alier Deng's first look offensively is always to get in the lane and he didn't attempt a 3-pointer in the win over Orangeville. Veritas is second in the EYBL Scholastic league of points allowed, holding teams to just 54.5 points a game so far this season, and Alier Deng's added length on defense is a main reason for that. He had 14 points (5-for-8 from the field) in only 15 minutes on the court in the 54-49 win over Orangeville.