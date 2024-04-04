Draft Deep Dive: WRs part 1 + Ripple effects of Stefon Diggs trade to Texans

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at most of the prospects that will likely go in the first two days of the draft.

But before diving into this year's WR class the two react to one of the biggest WR moves of the offseason, as the Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2024 2nd round pick. Harmon and McDonald look at the fantasy ripple effect for both teams as well as how this could impact the Bills decisions in this year's draft. Both believe the Bills could get aggressive early in the draft to try and land one of the top WR prospects.

Speaking of those WR prospects, Harmon reveals the 8 guys he's studied the most heading into the draft. The two start by looking at the 'top 3' tier and if anything separates Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. Harmon and McDonald also attempt to identify which would be the best fits for each of the WRs.

To end the show, Harmon and McDonald look at 5 other WR prospects that could go in the first round or be top end picks in the second round. Harmon also identifies his favorite day two sleeper at the WR .

3:45 - Ripple effect for both the Texans and Bills after Stefon Diggs trade

19:00 - Draft Deep Dive: Marvin Harrison Jr.

26:00 - Draft Deep Dive: Malik Nabers

32:00 - Draft Deep Dive: Rome Odunze

42:30 - Draft Deep Dive: Brian Thomas Jr.

49:15 - Draft Deep Dive: Ladd McConkey

55:00 - Draft Deep Dive: Keon Coleman

59:45 - Draft Deep Dive: Roman Wilson

1:03:10 - Draft Deep Dive: Rickey Pearsall

