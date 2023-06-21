Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged assault at Miami marina, per reports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation over an alleged assault and battery on Sunday, Miami-Dade police told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The incident was alleged to have happened at Haulover Park, a Miami beachfront area. The city's WPLG news station first reported a tip from a viewer who claimed Hill had a "disagreement" with a charter company employee at Haulover Marina and hit him.

Police reportedly visited the Marina on Monday.

