Dolphins QB Skyler Thompson knocked out of game, Tim Boyle takes over vs. Seahawks

The Miami Dolphins' quarterback situation became even more dire in Week 3's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Skyler Thompson got the start for Miami with Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve while recovering from a concussion. But the third-year signal caller was knocked out of the game after taking three hard shots in the rib area from the Seahawks' defense.

Third-stringer Tim Boyle took over for the Dolphins early in the third quarter with the team behind 17–3.

Before halftime, Thompson didn't even see the defender coming as he rolled out of the pocket and Derick Hall swooped in from behind for a crushing tackle.

"LOOK OUT FROM BEHIND." - Kevin Harlan as Derick Hall delivers the boom

On Miami's first possession of the second half, Thompson took another big hit on a blitz up the middle from Tyrel Dodson on 3rd-and-2.

Skylar Thompson does a terrible job blocking the blitz on this play.

The hit that took Thompson out of the game came on the Dolphins' next series when Dre'Mont Jones shoved him to the ground. Miami looked like it might finally begin a decent drive after the QB completed a 17-yard pass to Tyreek Hill. But on the next play, Thompson was hit in the midsection after a five-yard throw to De'Von Achane.

Dolphins QB Skyler Thompson is down and QB Tim Boyle is warming up.

Thompson was able to walk to the locker room without assistance. Reports were that he didn't suffer any serious sort of chest injury, as the Dolphins initially feared. But he was finished for the day after leaving early in the third quarter. For the day, Thompson threw for 107 yards while completing 13-of-19 passes as Miami trailed the Seahawks, 17–3.