Dodgers stars Jayson Heyward, Teoscar Hernández power wild ninth inning rally to stun Rockies

By all accounts, the Dodgers should have lost on Tuesday night in Denver.

After falling into a five-run deficit almost immediately at Coors Field, the Dodgers entered the ninth inning down 9-4. The game was three outs away from being over.

Of course, that’s when they finally came alive.

The Dodgers, behind two massive home runs from Jayson Heyward and Teoscar Hernández, pulled off an improbable rally to claim an 11-9 win over the Colorado Rockies. They put up seven runs in the ninth inning alone.

First, after loading up the bases, it was Heyward who drilled a grand slam with his deep shot off the right field foul pole. That suddenly made it a one-run game.

Then, with two outs and two strikes on him, Hernández followed suit. He hit a three-run home run himself to put the Dodgers in the lead for the first time all night.

TEOSCAR HERNÁNDEZ SAID IT AIN'T OVER UNTIL IT'S OVER. pic.twitter.com/X9FBc6Uoen — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 19, 2024

From there, the Dodgers quickly shut down the Rockies in the bottom of the inning to grab the win.

The Dodgers entered the ninth inning with four runs on the board, thanks largely to star Shohei Ohtani. He had two hits, two RBI and a massive solo home run in the sixth inning — which traveled a season-record 476 feet into center field off of Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber.

476 feet from Shohei. pic.twitter.com/0wXOR7Czyf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 19, 2024

Ohtani now has 20 home runs and 91 hits and 49 RBI on the year.

The win marked the Dodgers’ fourth in their last five games and second straight over the Rockies. They hold a 46-29 record, which is good for a massive lead in the NL West, heading into Wednesday’s game in Denver — which will be the third in the four-game series against the Rockies.

The Rockies, on the other hand, sit in last in the division standings and have now lost seven of their last nine games. While they seemed to be well on their way to a win on Tuesday night, the Rockies slipped at the very last moment.

