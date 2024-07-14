Dodgers RHP Dustin May out for rest of 2024 with a torn esophagus

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is out for the rest of the 2024 season. The reason why is a new one.

The oft-injured flamethrower underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a torn esophagus, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The procedure will reportedly keep him away from physical activity for the next two months.

The injury was reportedly sustained in a non-baseball setting, with May seeking medical attention for pain in his throat and stomach.

May has not pitched since May 17, 2023, having undergone surgery last year to repair a torn flexor tendon in his pitching arm. It was his second major elbow surgery in three years, having undergone Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in 2021.

He was reportedly expected to go on a rehab assignment in the coming weeks, but will instead the rest of the season resting and rehabbing.

With a fastball often touching triple digits and some of the nastiest pitch movement in baseball, May was considered one of MLB's most talented arms at the start of his Dodgers career. However, as often happens with starting pitchers who live in the high 90s, injuries have derailed his career to the point he has thrown only 191 2/3 innings in the six seasons since his debut.

May's career high in innings pitched is 56.

The Dodgers' pitching staff is riddled with injuries

The Dodgers were hoping May could return in the second half to aid their beleaguered pitching staff. While Los Angeles occupies first place in the NL West with a 56-40 record, their list of injured pitchers is stunning in both quantity and star power.

May, Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, Brusdar Graterol, Joe Kelly, Ryan Brasier, Tony Gonsolin, Emmet Sheehan, Michael Grove and Connor Brogdon are all currently on the injured list with issues of varying degree. Glasnow is expected back soon, while Sheehan and now May are out until 2025.

And, of course, there's a pitcher by the name of Shohei Ohtani who hasn't thrown an inning all season.