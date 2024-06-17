Dodgers place Mookie & Yamamoto on IL, umpire suspended & 2024 MLB Draft Combine preview with Nate Tice

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Los Angeles Dodgers were a heavy favorite to win the World Series this season, with a superstars in their lineup and in their rotation. However, this past weekend, they took a double gut punch when they were forced to place shortstop Mookie Betts and starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the injured list.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the hit that these two injures might have on the Dodgers for the rest of the season, why they’ll need Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to step it up even more and the positive spin that these injures might have for the club.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the gambling suspension for umpire Pat Hoberg and then get into all the other action from the weekend including the Boston Red Sox getting over .500 with their series win against the New York Yankees, the Minnesota Twins mopping the Oakland Athletics and the New York Mets getting hot since the appearance of a McDonald's mascot.

Jake & Jordan then preview the upcoming MLB Draft Combine and what fans can expect out of the fourth installment of this event. Nate Tice joins Jordan to talk about the similarities between the NFL and MLB combine, why the event is important for players as well as the clubs and the importance of technology for scouting draft picks.

