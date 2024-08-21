DNC Roll Call featured artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Dolly Parton. Here's every song that each state chose.

Music played a major role during night two of the Democratic National Convention. The ceremonial roll call took place on Aug. 20, during which a series of delegates pledged their state's support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz against a backdrop of chart-topping tracks.
If you had told me that the DNC roll call would be the best show on TV tonight…? pic.twitter.com/CTKufeIQrF— Saucy Rossy 🥥 🌴 (@Rosserford) August 21, 2024
Many of the songs were associated with the state pledging its support. The crowd roared as Jay-Z's Grammy-winning track "Empire State of Mind" featuring Alicia Keys rang throughout the United Center before New York Gov. Kathy Hochul cast the state’s delegate votes. The aptly named “Stick Season,” from Vermont’s own Noah Kahan, was chosen as the state’s roll call song.
Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Sabrina Carpenter's song of the summer contender "Espresso" were also featured during the ceremonious event.
Lil Jon, who hails from Atlanta, fired up audiences as he appeared in the stands and performed part of his hit song “Turn Down for What” in honor of his home state of Georgia.
Surprise celebrity appearances from names like The Goonies actor Sean Astin and acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee added to the star power.
From "Texas Hold 'Em" to "California Love," Yahoo Entertainment's DNC night two playlist features the songs spun by DJ Cassidy during the roll call turned dance party.
Here’s a list of the songs each state played during roll call on Tuesday night:
Alabama — “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Alaska — “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man
American Samoa — “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga
Arizona — “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks
Arkansas — “Don’t Stop (2004 Remaster)” by Fleetwood Mac
California — “The Next Episode” (ft. Snoop Dogg) by Dr. Dre
California — “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
California — “California Love” (ft. Dr. Dre and Roger) by 2Pac
Colorado — “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
Connecticut — “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder
Delaware — “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston
Democrats abroad: “Love Train" by the O'Jays
District of Columbia — “Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool
Florida — “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty
Georgia — “Turn Down for What” by Lil Jon and DJ Snake
Guam — “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
Hawaii — “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
Idaho — “Private Idaho” by the B-52s
Illinois — “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project
Indiana — “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson
Iowa — “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang
Kansas — “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas
Kentucky —”First Class” by Jack Harlow
Louisiana — “All I Do Is Win (feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross)” by DJ Khaled
Maine — “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon
Maryland — “Respect" by Aretha Franklin
Massachusetts — “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys
Michigan — “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
Minnesota — “Kiss” by Prince
Mississippi — “Twistin’ the Night Away” by Sam Cooke
Missouri — “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
Montana — “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz
Nebraska — “Firework" by Katy Perry
Nevada — “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers
New Hampshire — “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
New Jersey — “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen
New Mexico — “Confident” by Demi Lovato
New York — “Empire State of Mind" (ft. Alicia Keys) by Jay-Z
North Carolina — “Raise Up” by Petey Pablo
North Dakota — “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys
Northern Mariana Islands — “Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tami Terrell
Ohio — “Green Light" (ft. André 3000) by John Legend
Oklahoma — “Ain’t Goin’ Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)” by Brooks Jefferson
Oregon — “Float On” by Modest Mouse
Pennsylvania — “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men
Pennsylvania — “Black and Yellow” by Wiz Khalifa
Puerto Rico — “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Rhode Island — “Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift
South Carolina — “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” by James Brown
South Dakota — “What I Like About You” by the Romantics
Tennessee — ”9 to 5” by Dolly Parton
Texas — “Texas Hold ’Em” by Beyoncé
Utah — “Animal” by Neon Trees
Vermont — “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan
Virgin Islands, U.S. — “VI to the Bone” by Mic Love
Virginia — “The Way I Are" (ft. Keri Hilson and D.O.E.) by Timbaland
Washington — “Can’t Hold Us" (feat. Ray Dalton) by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
West Virginia — “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver
Wisconsin — “Jump Around” by House of Pain
Wyoming — “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas