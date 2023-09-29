Dianne Feinstein dead at 90: A look at her trailblazing political career in photos

Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing senator from California who spent three decades in Congress, died at the age of 90 on Friday.

Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992 — becoming the first woman to represent the Golden State in the chamber — and throughout her historic career broke gender barriers in politics, both locally and across the nation.

Her chief of staff, James Sauls, said in a statement: “Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving.”

“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation."

“There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state.”

Here's a look back at Feinstein's career and storied life in photos, ranging from her unsuccessful California gubernatorial bid in 1990, to rallying with then-President Bill Clinton and mourning Harvey Milk after his assassination.