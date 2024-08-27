Desmond Ridder, the Falcons' starting QB last season, will be waived by Cardinals

A year ago, Desmond Ridder was an NFL starting quarterback and there were some people optimistic about what he could do with the Atlanta Falcons.

One year and one team later, he's out of a job.

Ridder will be waived by the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media. The Cardinals traded for the third-year quarterback this offseason, but they chose Clayton Tune to back up Kyler Murray. Tune appeared in seven games last season as a rookie and had a 22.6 passer rating.

Ridder had high hopes after a solid finish to his rookie season in 2022. But he was benched twice last season by the Falcons. In 13 starts he had 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Falcons moved on, signing Kirk Cousins and trading Ridder to Arizona for receiver Rondale Moore. It was a star-crossed trade; Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury in a practice.

Ridder played in all three preseason games and completed 20-of-35 passes and had no touchdowns but no interceptions either. He didn't do enough to earn a spot on the roster.

It's more bad news for the quarterback class of the 2022 NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett, the lone first-round pick in that class, was traded this offseason. Ridder and Malik Willis, the second and third quarterbacks taken in that draft, have already been traded and Ridder has been released by his second team. The only hit from the entire class at quarterback was Brock Purdy, who was the final pick.

Ridder will turn 25 at the end of the month, he has a third-round draft pedigree and has had flashes of looking like a viable NFL quarterback. That should get him another shot. If he signs with someone, it will be Ridder's third team in 2024.