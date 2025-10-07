Defendant's DNA was found on a gas can found under a Fox News vehicle in Utah, prosecutors say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man's DNA was found on a gasoline can that was placed under a Fox News vehicle in a failed arson attempt in Salt Lake City, federal prosecutors allege in court documents.

Christopher Solomon Proctor, 45, lit a fuse attached to the 2.5 gallon (9.5 liter) plastic gas container that he had put under the SUV parked outside of a building on Sept. 12, according to the filing. The fuse went out before the gas ignited.

Proctor has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted arson and possession of an unregistered destructive device. The Associated Press left emails this week for his attorney, Richard Sorenson, seeking comment.

During a hearing Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin Pead ordered Proctor, who was arrested September 29, to remain in jail until his trial. Pead said there was evidence that Proctor had planned to repeat the attempt, despite family and friends insisting that Proctor posed no danger to others, according to court documents.

A license plate reader recorded Proctor's vehicle near the scene within minutes of the crime, and investigators found items in Proctor's home that were similar to those used to carry it out, including black boots, a different gas can that also had a hole carved in the top, and a portion of fuse, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Thorpe wrote.

According to prosecutors, Proctor bought more fuse days after the failed attempt and returned to the crime scene a week after it. Proctor “had mentioned burning Fox News on previous occasions” to others, and told an acquaintance that he lit a fuse under a “fox news” vehicle but it did not blow up, Thorpe wrote.

“That purchase, the presence of another gas-can at his residence and the deliberate resurveilling of the news station lead to an inference that the defendant may not have been satisfied with his failed attempt,” Thorpe wrote.

The day after the alleged arson attempt, two men were arrested on suspicion of placing a makeshift bomb under the news vehicle. Investigators searched their home, and they were charged in state court with crimes including possessing hoax explosives. However, the men are not being prosecuted for crimes related to the device found under the Fox News vehicle.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Tuesday that the charges were based on the information presented to the office and referred questions regarding the news vehicle to federal authorities.

The federal court documents make no mention of the two men.

The incident happened two days after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Thorpe said during Monday's hearing that there is no evidence linking the alleged arson attempt to Kirk's death, FOX 13 reported.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.