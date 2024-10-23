Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats you need to know for Week 8 + 2 RBs to trade for | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 7 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 8. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 8 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

The two discuss what RBs are emerging as potential league winners down the stretch and what to make of the Buccaneers WRs after losing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injuries. Sal ends the show by identifying two RBs you need to target in trades this week:

(4:15) - Data Dump Wednesday

(5:00) - Sal Vetri's 5 data points you need to know this week

(30:35) - Matt Harmon's 5 data points you need to know this week

(58:00) - Sal Vetri's 2 trade moves you should try and make this week

