Criminal summons issued for Hornets' Miles Bridges for allegedly violating domestic violence protective order

Content warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of alleged domestic violence.

A criminal summons was issued on Wednesday for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in North Carolina, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ESPN's Baxter Holmes .

There is also an unserved arrest warrant for Bridges that was first issued on Jan. 2 for violating a domestic violence protective order. The criminal summons was for violating that order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

Neither the warrant nor the summons had been officially served as of Wednesday night. Per ESPN, the incidents that led to the criminal summons being issued on Wednesday occurred on Tuesday and involved the same woman that was involved in Bridges’ initial domestic violence arrest last year. Specifics about the Tuesday incident and the one in January, however, are not yet known.

"We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information," a Hornets spokesperson said in a brief statement to ESPN.

Bridges was arrested last offseason in Los Angeles after he allegedly attacked his wife in front of their children. His wife posted images on social media of injuries, which she later deleted, and wrote that they included a “fracture[d] nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from behind choked until I went to sleep and a severe concussion.”

Bridges later pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge in a plea agreement with prosecutors , and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, domestic violence counseling and parenting classes. He did not serve time in jail. As part of that deal, Bridges agreed to terms of a 10-year protective order and was sentenced to three years probation.

The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games after conducting an independent investigation. He did not play at all last season, which the league is counting toward 20 games of his suspension. He will serve the final 10 games of that ban to start the season this fall.

Bridges returned to the Hornets on a $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-24 season. He apologized in June when addressing reporters alongside general manager Mitch Kupchak, who cited Bridges' compliance with the legal conditions of his plea, his "remorse and accountability" and his promise that "this would never happen again."

"I believe Miles when he said that," Kupchak said in June .

It's unclear if the Hornets knew of the arrest warrant issued for Bridges in January when they reached a deal with him.

Bridges averaged a career-high 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the 2021-22 season, his fourth in the league after the Hornets selected him in with the No. 18 overall pick in 2018 out of Michigan State through a draft day trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 25-year-old will be a free agent next summer.