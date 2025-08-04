Crews struggle to contain massive California wildfire that's injured 3 people

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — (AP) — A massive wildfire is churning through Los Padres National Forest in central California, threatening hundreds of homes and injuring at least three people, authorities said.

The Gifford Fire spans more than 100 square miles (259 square km) of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with just 3 percent containment, according to a Monday incident update.

The blaze grew out of several smaller fires that erupted Friday along State Route 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield. More than 450 structures are under threat.

One resident was hospitalized with burn injuries and two contract employees assisting firefighters were hurt when their all-terrain vehicle overturned, authorities said.

More than 1,000 firefighters working in hot and dry conditions are scrambling to make progress against the flames before so-called sundowner winds whip up around dusk. The National Weather Service says erratic afternoon gusts could reach 25 mph (40 kph) in the fire area.

