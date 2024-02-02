Cowboys will reportedly interview Ron Rivera for defensive coordinator vacancy

Ron Rivera will reportedly have his second interview with an NFC East team in as many weeks.

Hours after news broke that the Washington Commanders tabbed Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be the team's next head coach, chatter began about who would replace him in Dallas.

The Dallas Morning News said that Rivera, the Commanders' former coach who was fired in January, is expected to interview next week as one of two external candidates in consideration. After four seasons in Washington, new owner Josh Harris relieved Rivera following a 4-13 season.

With Quinn coming to Washington, Ron Rivera might be in play for the Cowboys DC job. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 1, 2024

A week ago, Rivera garnered interest from the Philadelphia Eagles after head coach Nick Sirianni fired former defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Rivera spoke for the first time since his firing and told ESPN that he wanted to remain in coaching and was waiting for the right opportunity to present itself.

"I enjoyed the heck of it," Rivera said. "I got away from it for 3½ seasons and really felt like I was more of a manager."

The Eagles ultimately decided to bring in former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, so Rivera remained on the open market.

Even though Rivera's defense in Washington didn't do him any favors — the Commanders owned the worst defense in passing yards per game (262.2), yards per game (388.9) and points per game (30.5) — the last defense Rivera called was particularly stout.

The San Diego Chargers conceded the fewest yards per game (271.6) in the NFL in 2010.