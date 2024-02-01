National

Commanders hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new HC, per reports

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
The Washington Commanders are hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, according to multiple reports Thursday.

This is Quinn's second head coaching opportunity. The 53-year-old previously led the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons (2015-2020.)

With his hiring, the last vacancy of the 2024 NFL head coaching cycle has been filled.

This story will be updated.

