Comic actor Martin Mull, star of ‘Roseanne,’ ‘Arrested Development,’ dead at 80

Comic actor Martin Mull died Thursday at his home, according to his daughter, Maggie.

He was 80.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness,” Maggie Mull wrote on Instgram.

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

Born in Chicago, Mull studied painting before starting his show business career as a songwriter.

For most of the 1970s, Mull was a musical comedian and opened for acts such as Randy Newman, Frank Zappa, and Bruce Springsteen.

His first well-known acting role was Garth Gimble in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

Mull is probably best known for his role as Leon Carp, Roseanne’s gay boss on the TV show Roseanne.

He would appear in many sitcoms and movies over the years, including Golden Girls, Mr. Mom, Clue, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Arrested Development.

Every Jessica Walter and Martin Mull interaction on Arrested Development was perfect.



Gene Parmesan forever.



RIP to the both of them. pic.twitter.com/QfSFCGgT41 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 28, 2024

I just heard about the passing of Martin Mull.



Like Albert Brooks, he was his own brand of humor who I just loved so much. In everything. Ever.



My condolences to you Maggie and your family.



pic.twitter.com/sbsO92lFnk — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 29, 2024

