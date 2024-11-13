Colts turn back to Anthony Richardson, getting Caleb Williams back on track & Eagles-Commanders TNF | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein join forces to break down the biggest news and storylines from around the NFL this week, including Anthony Richardson reclaiming the starting role in Indy, the Chicago Bears making a big coaching change, Micah Parsons' latest comments, Frank's updated power rankings and previewing a massive NFC East showdown on Thursday night.

Frank and Jori kick things off with the news that Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is placing QB Anthony Richardson back in the starting role after a disastrous couple of games for Joe Flacco. Frank and Jori discuss how we got to this decision and what a roller coaster past couple of weeks means for Richardson's future development. In other news, the Bears fired OC Shane Waldron as they try to get Caleb Williams back on track and Micah Parsons made some interesting comments about Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy when speaking with Jori on Sunday.

Frank's latest power rankings are out, and Frank attempts to defend his more controversial placements, including moving the New York Giants to the very bottom and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals ever closer to the top 5.

The Thursday night matchup between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles has game of the year potential, and Frank and Jori break down how each team can manage to come away with a win that would have huge implications for the NFC East race.

(2:20) Anthony Richardson reclaims starting role

(15:50) What does the Bears coaching change mean for Caleb Williams?

(25:25) Micah Parsons on Mike McCarthy's future

(32:00) Frank's power rankings corner: Giants, Steelers, Cardinals

(44:30) Commanders @ Eagles preview

