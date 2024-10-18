Colts QB Anthony Richardson set to return after 2-game absence and start vs. Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed on Friday that quarterback Anthony Richardson will start Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The second-year quarterback has missed the Colts' last two games after suffering an oblique injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Flacco stepped in and Indianapolis lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and defeated the Tennessee Titans.

Richardson, 22, has played in four games this season and thrown for 654 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown.

While the 3-3 Colts will get Richardson back they will again be without Jonathan Taylor. The running back has not played or practiced since Week 4 after suffering a high ankle sprain and will miss his third straight game.

"Once they said high ankle, I knew high ankles are usually four to six (weeks), but you know, me, attacking different rehabs and injuries, I was like, 'There's no way,'" Taylor said Thursday. "I've just got to do everything in my power to keep chopping that down every single day."