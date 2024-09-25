Clippers star Kawhi Leonard underwent knee procedure this offseason, will be limited to start training camp

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard underwent a knee procedure this offseason and will be limited to start training camp with the team, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Details of the procedure and Leonard’s recovery timeline are not yet known. He will be limited to “strengthening his knee” at the start of camp this fall, the team said, but the Clippers are “optimistic” about his progress. It’s unclear if he will miss any playing time or be ready for their season-opener against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23.

Leonard missed the Clippers' final three games in the playoffs last season with a knee injury. He was initially selected to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, and he started training camp with the team as scheduled this summer before he was removed from the roster . That decision, Team USA's statement said, was done in his "best interest" despite him feeling "ready to compete." Leonard was replaced by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.

The Clippers insisted that they had nothing to do with that decision , and Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said he was "very disappointed" by it.

Leonard has dealt with several notable knee injuries throughout his career. He missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL, and he played just twice during the playoffs in 2023 due to a torn meniscus. He split with the Spurs in 2018 after a lengthy battle over a series of injuries, too.

Leonard appeared in 68 games last season, which is the most he’s played in all but two seasons of his career. He averaged 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while earning his sixth All-Star nod.