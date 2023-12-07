Chris Godwin's wife rips Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles for 'blatantly lying' about WR's usage

Mariah Godwin was not pleased when she saw what Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said about her husband Chris' usage during Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Buccaneers wide receiver was only targeted three times, failing to record a reception. He did have one rushing attempt on a reverse which resulted in a 19-yard scamper for a touchdown. After the game, Bowles said Chris Godwin was "not totally 100 percent" and that was the reason for the lack of production.

"We were subbing him out a lot," Bowles said. "Obviously, he's a little nicked up, so he's not totally 100%. Nobody is, but he is probably banged up more than most. For him to get the run for us was huge for him. I think it helped him out a lot, it helped us out a lot, so it was good to see him get in the end zone."

Mariah Godwin expressed her confusion with Bowles' response compared to the usage her husband's been getting this season and took to Instagram with the stats.

Via JoeBucsFan.com:

"I'm not sure why we are just blatantly lying here," Mariah Godwin wrote. "regardless of how banged up Chris is, he continues to work his ass off. hasn't missed a game. continues to run great routes & get open. I don't know why things are the way they are, this isn't my team to coach. but this lying on Chris & implying negativity on his work ethic is infuriating. let's not act like he had to be subbed out so much more than usual when in fact he's been playing just the same."

Through 12 games, Godwin is only behind Mike Evans in receptions (53), targets (85) and receiving yards (606) on the Buccaneers. He has one receiving touchdown this season.

On Wednesday, Bowles spoke about the need to incorporate Godwin into the offense more.

"We've got to get him the ball," Bowles said. "We've got to find ways to get him the ball. I can't tell you why it's dipped. If he's double-covered, obviously we can't throw it to him. Certain things require us doing other things with other guys. Mike [Evans] has been playing well. We've got to keep Mike where he's at and we've got to bring Chris along."

Bowles is in his second year as Buccaneers head coach after going 8-9 and winning the division last season. In his six seasons as a full-time NFL coach his teams have finished with a winning record once.

The 5-7 Buccaneers take on the 6-6 first-place Atlanta Falcons Sunday in a key NFC South matchup.