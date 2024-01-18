Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire says he's studying to become a nurse

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has quite a post-retirement plan lined up.

The former first-round pick confirmed to reporters he has returned to school and is currently taking nursing classes at his alma mater of LSU, per KSHB.

He first disclosed the classes in a TikTok the Chiefs posted last week, telling the camera he would be the best babysitter on the team because he would be the best equipped to handle medical emergencies (hard to argue with that).

Edwards-Helaire provided further details Wednesday, saying this is "something I’ve been pursuing since I started college" and that he was motivated by his mother, who is a nurse, and sister, who was born with muscular dystrophy.

More from #Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who revealed he's been attending nursing school



"It's close to my heart. My mom is a nurse and my little sister was born muscular dystrophy..." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/FObrqdzjAL — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 17, 2024

He also credited his fiancée for helping with what must be an overwhelming schedule, before jokingly making a questionable offer to reporters:

"It's enjoyable because it kind of feels like college. Just running things, there's nothing to really do out here, snowing, so I'm not doing anything else but leaving work and going to do school stuff. Shout out to my fiancée, she's helping me out with the scheduling ordeal. All of that's been a headache.

"In the future, if y'all need some shots or IVs or anything, holler at ya boy."

Edwards-Helaire is in his fourth season in the NFL and with the Chiefs, mostly working as a back-up behind starting running back Isiah Pacheco. The 24-year-old is set to hit free agency following this season after the Chiefs declined his fifth-year option last year.

Funnily enough, this isn't even the first time a Chiefs player has pursued a medical career in the last few years, as former offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a starter on the Super Bowl LIV team in 2019-20, stepped away from football in 2022 to pursue a residency at a hospital after graduating from medical school.